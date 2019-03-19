हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranchi gangrape

Six held for Ranchi gangrape, main accused absconding

According to the police, the victim had gone out with her boyfriend, she met on Facebook, and was given a spiked drink after which she was gangraped by his group.

Six held for Ranchi gangrape, main accused absconding
File photo

Ranchi: Six people have been detained by the police for alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl, said a police official here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of the Harmu locality, had gone out with her boyfriend on Monday night. The boyfriend offered her a drink laced with intoxicants. When she fell unconscious, he and his four friends raped her.

After sexually exploiting the girl, the accused dumped her near Matri Ashram, located in the Lalpur police station area. The police spotted the girl and admitted her to a hospital where her condition is stated to be serious.

"Based on the information provided by her, the police have detained six and have identified the main accused as Priyanshu, who is absconding," the official said.

"The accused will be arrested soon," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Singh.

