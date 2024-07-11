Smart air conditioners offer good enough features that help you create efficient cooling in your living space while saving on electricity bills. These integrate seamlessly with your existing home smart home systems.

You can not only monitor energy usage but also conveniently schedule your operations just using your smartphone. So we are suggesting here some of the top air conditioners with smart features for 2024, and recommend some of the most suitable ones.

Top Air Conditioners with Smart Features

This 3-star AC from Panasonic is designed specifically for modern living. The performance is reliable, and the number of features you're getting for money makes it the top choice on this list. Yes, you can conveniently control this AC via your smartphone app from anywhere you feel like.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: Control the unit remotely using the Panasonic app.

Inverter Technology: Provides efficient and consistent cooling.

3 Star Energy Rating: Balances performance with energy savings.

Voice Control: Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Eco-Friendly Refrigerant: Uses R32 refrigerant, which has a lower environmental impact

LG ACs are known for their energy efficiency, and this 1.5-ton 5-star model is no exception. The inverter technology adjusts and compares compressor speed perfectly. The Smart thinQ app allows you to remote control and monitor the AC's cooling. Also, it's one of the quietest operating ACs out there.

Key Features:

DUAL Inverter Technology: Ensures rapid cooling and energy efficiency.

5 Star Energy Rating: Offers maximum energy savings.

SmartThinQ App: Allows remote control and monitoring.

Air Purifier: Features a built-in air purifier for cleaner indoor air.

Quiet Operation: Runs quietly, making it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms

Lloyd's 1.5-ton 5-star inverter split AC deserves all appreciation of the world for its robust cooling capacities. This model comes with a superb performer turbo cool mode, which ensures rapid cooling in hot weather.

Key Features:

Inverter Technology: Adjusts compressor speed for efficient cooling.

5 Star Energy Rating: Ensures high energy efficiency.

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Control the AC from your smartphone.

Self-Diagnosis Function: Automatically detects and alerts for any issues.

Turbo Cool Mode: Provides rapid cooling during hot weather

Are you looking for one of the most efficient option, while being prudent on budget? We recommend Blue Star 1.5-ton 3-star split AC. It has various control options that help you create an ambient atmosphere inside your living area. It also comes with voice control for hands-free operation.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: Manage settings remotely via the Blue Star app.

Inverter Compressor: Ensures efficient cooling with reduced energy consumption.

3 Star Energy Rating: Provides a good balance of performance and energy savings.

Voice Control: Connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

Self-Clean Technology: Keeps the indoor unit clean and maintains efficiency

8 Buying Considerations for Smart Air Conditioners

Energy Efficiency: Only go for energy ratings of 4 or 5 stars to reduce your electricity bills

Smart Features: To ensure that your AC is compatible with your smart home systems, make sure it has Wi-Fi connectivity.

Cooling Capacity: You closely need to check the room size and choose the appropriate tonnage to avoid extra electricity bills.

Inverter Technology: Models with inverter technology are more efficient and offer consistent cooling.

Noise Level: Noise level consideration is vital. The reason is that you might also need the AC at night, and you don't want to trouble yourself with some weird humming sound.

Ease of Installation and Maintenance: Generally, almost all ACs in today's market come with easy installation and maintenance convenience.

Warranty and Support: Like any electronic item, AC is also prone to malfunction, which means you need to pay special attention to warranty and support before buying it.

Conclusion

These are some of the options that can help you save electricity bill but also ensure that you receive the utmost comfort for the money you spend. These ACs fit your lifestyle very well due to the functions they provide.

