Social Injustice: Know 5 Books To Understand Social Injustice

Social injustice refers to the act when actions are taken in a way that makes a group of people feel inferior and marginalizes their opportunities by unfairly treating them. Here are the six books which a person should definitely read to understand the social injustice which is still prevalent in our society.

Unshackled: The Story of How We Won the Vote

This is a book written by Christabel Pankhurst. This motivational tale reveals the extraordinary history of the suffragette movement and the tenacious struggle for women's voting rights. The hardships and victories of those who devoted their life to this cause are examined in the book.​

Long Walk To Freedom

This is a book written by Nelson Mandela. Nelson Mandela's life and travels are detailed in this memoir. In sharing his personal story, Mandela offers profound insights into the fight against apartheid in South Africa as well as his unshakable dedication to justice and equality.​

Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement

This is a book written by Angela Davis. The conflict for social justice and emancipation is the subject of the book. Davis explores the similarities and differences between the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and the struggle for Palestinian liberation in this stirring collection of writings, speeches, and interviews.​

Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?

This is a book written by Martin Luther King Jr. The volatile 1960s civil rights movement and the status of America are both topics covered in the book. King discusses the obstacles still facing racial equality as well as the progress that has been done in that regard.​​

White Tears/ Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women Of Color

This is a book written by Rubi Hamad. The interplay of race, gender, and power within feminist movements is the subject of this book. Hamad critically explores the historical failures of mainstream feminism to address the particular issues and realities encountered by women of color.​​

Why I Am Not A Hindu?

This is a book written by Kancha Ilaiah. This thought-provoking book is still required reading for everyone concerned in the fight for social justice in India since it provides a potent critique of Hinduism and the caste system.

To understand social injustice which is prevalent in our society, everyone must read these books.