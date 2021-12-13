Sourabh Dhanuk: An Entrepreneur making task easy for Businesses

In today’s modern era where businesses are suffering losses due to modern challenges, there is an Indian youngster providing businesses with a good profit and scalability. A youth from Madhya Pradesh - Sourabh Dhanuk - founder of Linkershub - provides digital marketing services to businesses and helps them establish their online presence in the internet world.

Sourabh Dhanuk is a well-established and experienced blogger and digital marketer. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he came up with his idea of creating a startup to help businesses grow their online presence. Let’s see a quick conversation that we had with him:

Q.) We know Sourabh that you are an established digital marketer. When did you get up with the idea of creating your startup journey?

Sourabh:- Well, I am in this field for a long time and I have faced a lot of challenges at the beginning of my journey as a blogger. I continuously learned about how to write engaging articles, how to do SEO, branding, and digital marketing. At this time, I realized how difficult it is for businesses to make their online presence fruitful. So, I kept thinking about it and this was the time when I realized to establish my online startup and provide digital marketing services to businesses. Another thing that gave me the idea of creating a digital services startup is the online frauds and scams many businesses face. So this is also the reason why I thought of launching my startup - Linkershub- to provide them with a genuine platform to avail the services.

Q.) What were the challenges that you faced and how did you overcome them?

Sourabh:- Yes, I faced a lot of challenges while creating this startup. The first challenge was to recruit a team that is experienced enough to drive the results for businesses. But the problem was that very few people were showing interest in working with us because they were getting less salary in the beginning. But again I hired some freshers who were having sound knowledge of digital marketing and started the journey. The second issue that I and my team faced was trust-building with the clients because of the scam they experienced in their online journey. So to gain some clients and their trust we provided free demo service at Linkershub to our clients and when they got the results they turned our permanent clients. This method also helped us in making a huge profit during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Q.) Now, you established your startup and when you are doing good at it. What are your next goals for your startup?

Sourabh:- Of course, we are doing good business but still there are a lot of opportunities waiting for us in the coming future. We have executed our many plans successfully, yet we have to go very far. If I talk about our short-term target then it is to link more businesses to our online services. We observed that there are plenty of business owners facing problems in their online existence. So we can turn them to our clients and help them revive their businesses. The second plan is to scale up our team strength. But our long-term plan is to scale our startup -Linkershub to 10 crores net worth and we believe we can do it in coming years.

Q.) Are you present on social media? How often do you use social media handles?

Sourabh:- Yes, I am present on social media like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can catch me there. But at the present time, I do not use social media much because of workload. But still, I use them whenever I have to post some idea related to blogging and digital marketing. So you can follow me there if you have interest in it.

Follow Sourabh on Facebook: Sourabh Dhanuk

