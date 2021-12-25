हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NASA

NASA successfully launches most powerful James Webb Space Telescope- Watch

The Webb telescope will now take a month to coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon. 

Image credit: NASA

New Delhi:  American space NASA on Saturday (December 25) successfully launched its largest and most powerful space telescope, James Webb Space Telescope.

Confirming the news of the successful launch of the space telescope NASA on Twitter wrote, "The beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it." (sic)

NASA`s James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary $9 billion instrument able to peer more deeply into the cosmos than ever, is due for launch on Saturday from South America`s northeastern coast, opening a highly anticipated new era of astronomical exploration.

The Webb telescope will now take a month to coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon. And Webb`s special orbital path will keep it in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope circle the sun in tandem.

(With agency inputs)

