Rare 'seasonal blue moon' to light up the sky this weekend, know more here

New Delhi: As most of us think that a 'Blue Moon' is the second full Moon of the same month, it’s actually the third of four full moons in a single season, as astronomy. So, prepared for the rare 'seasonal full moon' in the sky as a near-full orb on two successive evenings for the weekend on August 21 and 22.

According to NASA, we get a "seasonal blue moon" once every 2.5 to three years, and luckily thats what the skygazers will be treated to on the weekend.

There are actually two types of blue moons — seasonal and monthly — and both are rare celestial events, but a seasonal blue moon is just slightly more rare than a monthly one, making Sunday's celestial event all the more exciting.

The next time we're expected to see a rare full moon such as this one is August 19, 2024.

The exquisite sight of a rising full 'Blue Moon' will be visible on a clear cloudlesss sky but it will not realy be blue in colour. Though, it will turn from a beautiful orange to yellow as it rises into the night sky and brightens.

So skygazers be sure to keep an eye on the sky in the late hours of Saturday and the early hours of Sunday because you dont want to miss this celestial events. As the saying goes they only come around once in a blue moon.

You can check the moon rise time for your city on timeanddate.com to be sure to not miss this rare astronomical phenomenon.