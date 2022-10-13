7 reasons why 13 is considered unlucky

New Delhi: Have you ever noticed that the elevator buttons skip the 13th floor? There’s no 13th floor in the hospitals either. Well, it is because the number 13 is supposed to bring bad luck and the notion of this dates back centuries. Not only in India but the western countries too, are also a firm believer that the number 13 is full of bad luck.

But why is the number considered unlucky? Well, here are the reasons.

Biblical references

It is believed that 16th century numerologist Petrus Bungus pushed 13 to be unlucky. Bungus "records that the Jews murmured 13 times against God in the exodus from Egypt, that the thirteenth psalm concerns wickedness and corruption, that the circumcision of Israel occurred in the thirteenth year."

The execution of the Knights Templar began on 13th

The Knights Templar, who were known as the protector of the Holy Grail and holy objects, also behaved as a bank of sorts to European kings. It was when French King Philip IV lost against England and was heavily indebted to the Knights, all the members of the Knights Templar were arrested as the king conspired with Pope Clement V against them.

13 members in a witches’ coven

It was believed that a coven consisted of exactly 13 members.

A name with 13 letters is unlucky

If you have 13 letters in your name, you’re believed to be cursed.

Numerology

As per the numerology, the number 12 is the depiction of what perfectionism is. Thus, trying to add upon perfection does not reflect in a great sense.

Sports Jersey with number 13 is bad luck

There exist various sportsmen who despite being a constant fixture at could not grab the biggest prize or championship as their failure comes down to their jersey number 13.

Superstition

13th is unlucky date for businesses. It has been claimed that people lose around a billion dollars on the day as they choose not to do any business.







(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)