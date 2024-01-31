New Delhi: Mirabai Chanu's story is one of grit and determination, etched against the backdrop of rural Manipur, India. Born in 1984 in Nongpok Sekmai village, Chanu's family belonged to a Meitei tribal community, where life revolved around subsistence farming. Her father, a weightlifter himself, recognized her exceptional strength at a young age, often seeing her effortlessly carry heavy loads of firewood from the forest. However, financial constraints and societal expectations for girls to prioritize household chores posed significant challenges.

Weightlifting: A Path To Empowerment:

At the age of 12, Chanu's life took a pivotal turn when she met coach N. Tombi Singh at a local weightlifting competition. Recognizing her raw talent and unwavering dedication, Singh took Chanu under his wing, providing her with a platform to hone her skills. Despite facing criticism from her family and community, who deemed weightlifting unsuitable for a girl, Chanu persevered, driven by a burning desire to excel.

Overcoming Adversity:

Chanu's journey was far from smooth. Financial constraints meant limited access to proper equipment and training facilities. She often trained with makeshift weights and endured grueling sessions under the scorching sun. Injuries and setbacks were frequent, but Chanu's resilience never faltered. She fuelled her determination with the simple dream of providing a better life for her family and proving her doubters wrong.

National And International Acclaim:

Chanu's hard work soon paid off. In 2003, she won her first national championship, marking the beginning of a glorious career. Over the next decade, she dominated the Indian weightlifting scene, clinching numerous national titles and Commonwealth Games medals. Her international breakthrough came in 2016, when she bagged a silver medal at the Rio Olympics, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal in 20 years.

Redemption And Golden Glory:

However, Chanu's Olympic journey wasn't without heartbreak. A disappointing performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics left her devastated. Yet, she refused to let her spirit be crushed. With renewed focus and determination, Chanu embarked on a rigorous training regime, fueled by the unwavering support of her coach and family. The wait for redemption was short-lived. At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Chanu smashed records and secured a gold medal, proving that her fire still burned brightly.

Beyond The Medals:

She has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions, especially young girls in rural India, proving that gender stereotypes cannot hold back those with unwavering determination and a burning desire to succeed. Chanu's journey is far from over, and the world eagerly awaits her next chapter, one that promises to be etched in gold.