New Delhi: Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha or widely known as P.T. Usha or is an Indian athlete. She is also called the “Queen of Indian track and field.” A sporting legend, she inspired thousands of Indian women to take up sports as their career. Hailing from a small village in Kerela, PT Usha’s success story is inspiring to women worldwide. She was born on June 27, 1964, in the village of Payyoli in Kerala. Raised in a humble background, Usha's journey towards becoming an athletic legend began at a young age. Hailing from a modest family, her parents struggled to make ends meet. Poverty was a constant companion, but little did anyone know that this young girl would soon rewrite the destiny of Indian athletics. Her initial exposure to athletics came during her school days, where she showcased remarkable speed and agility.

Breaking Barriers: Rise to Prominence

Usha's breakthrough moment came in 1979 when she participated in the National School Games. Her exceptional performances caught the eye of O.M. Nambiar, a renowned athletics coach, who recognized her potential and took her under his wing. Under Nambiar's guidance, Usha started to shine in various competitions, gradually making a mark on the national and international stage.

1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Heartbreak and Triumph

The pinnacle of Usha's career came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She qualified for the final of the 400m hurdles, finishing in a heartbreaking fourth place, just missing the bronze by a fraction of a second. While the near miss was disheartening, Usha's performance earned her the nickname "Payyoli Express" for her lightning-fast sprints.

Asian Games Dominance and Record-breaking Feats

P.T. Usha's dominance in Asian athletics was unparalleled. At the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships, she won five gold medals and one bronze, setting new records in the process. Her incredible feat made her a national hero and a symbol of inspiration for aspiring athletes in India.

Legacy and Impact

Beyond her personal achievements, P.T. Usha's impact extended to nurturing young talent. She established the Usha School of Athletics in 2000, aimed at identifying and training young athletes. Her dedication to the sport and commitment to creating a lasting legacy earned her recognition and awards, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Enduring Spirit and Inspiration

P.T. Usha's success story is a testament to her indomitable spirit, perseverance, and passion for athletics. Despite facing setbacks, she continued to inspire generations of athletes in India and beyond. Her journey serves as a beacon of hope for those dreaming of overcoming adversity and achieving greatness in the world of sports.