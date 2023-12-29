New Delhi: Vijender Singh, born on October 29, 1985, in Bhiwani, Haryana, is a celebrated Indian boxer who has etched his name in the annals of sports history. From humble beginnings to Olympic glory, Singh's journey is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of a champion.

Early Life and Beginnings:

Vijender Singh's tryst with boxing began in his teenage years. Growing up in a small town in Haryana, he faced financial challenges but found solace in the boxing ring. His dedication and raw talent caught the attention of local coaches, setting the stage for his remarkable career.

Rise to Prominence:

Singh's breakthrough came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he secured a historic bronze medal in the middleweight category. This achievement not only brought him personal glory but also marked a significant milestone for Indian boxing on the global stage.

Professional Boxing Career:

In 2015, Vijender Singh transitioned to professional boxing, a move that stirred excitement and curiosity. He signed with Queensberry Promotions, making him the first Indian boxer to turn professional in over a decade. Singh made an immediate impact, winning his debut bout against Sonny Whiting in knockout fashion.

Undefeated Streak and Championship Titles:

Vijender's prowess in the professional arena continued to grow. His unbeaten streak and remarkable performances earned him the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title in 2016. The following year, he clinched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the ring.

Beyond Boxing:

Beyond his sporting achievements, Vijender Singh is also known for his philanthropic endeavours and advocacy for social causes. His commitment to inspiring the youth and promoting sports as a means of empowerment has made him a role model for aspiring athletes across India.

As he continues to contribute to the world of boxing and beyond, his legacy serves as a beacon for aspiring athletes, reminding them that with passion and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle on the path to greatness.