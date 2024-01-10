Sports Success Story: Meet Sheetal Devi, World’s No. 1 Para Archer & Winner Of Arjuna Awards, All At Just 17

New Delhi: In the realm of sports, tales of athletes overcoming formidable challenges to achieve greatness on the global stage are not uncommon. However, within this collection of remarkable narratives, the story of Sheetal Devi, a teenage para-archer from India, stands out.

Born in 2007 with phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder resulting in underdeveloped limbs and incomplete arm formation, Sheetal Devi has defied the odds. Fast-forward to 2023, and her accomplishments in archery have already garnered attention after just one season.

Heartfelt congratulations to Sheetal Devi on being bestowed with the Arjuna Award for her extraordinary accomplishments in Para-Archery.



Sheetal Devi was bestowed with the Arjuna Award for her extraordinary accomplishments in Para-Archery.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Sheetal Devi secured a silver medal in the open women’s compound archery event at the World Archery Para Championships 2023 in the Czech Republic in July. She became the first female armless archer to clinch a medal at the Para World Championships, earning India a quota for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Sheetal Devi's stellar debut continued at the Asian Para Games 2023 in October, where she claimed gold medals in the individual compound and mixed team events, along with a silver in the women’s doubles competition. What sets Sheetal Devi apart is not just her remarkable success but also the fact that she is the sole active female international archer competing without arms.

Early Life Of Sheetal Devi

Born on January 10, 2007, in Loidhar village, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal Devi, despite facing inherent physical challenges, showcased athletic prowess, and refused to let limitations hinder her childhood pursuits. Her strong will was evident as she enjoyed climbing trees, a pastime that unknowingly contributed to building a robust upper body crucial for her future endeavours.

The Indian Army played a pivotal role in shaping Sheetal Devi's para-archery career. It was during a youth event in Kishtwar in 2021 that army coaches discovered her innate athleticism and confidence. Initial attempts to support her with prosthetics were unsuccessful. However, after learning about armless archer Matt Stutzman's success, the coaches changed their approach.

Rising In Archery

Under the guidance of former archer and coach Kuldeep Vedwan, Sheetal Devi embraced an unconventional shooting technique similar to para-archery legend Stutzman. Competing alongside abled archers at the national level, she gained formal recognition as an Indian para-archer at the Para Archery National Championship in Haryana in March-April 2022.

Six months later, Sheetal Devi competed among abled archers at the Junior National Championships in Goa. While she didn't secure a medal, her performance showcased her potential and motivated both her coach and herself.

Despite most athletes requiring years of training before making a global impact, Sheetal Devi demonstrated exceptional skills. Following her triumphs at the 2023 world championships and the Asian Para Games, she claimed the top spot in the rankings for para compound archers.

Having already secured a Paralympic quota for India, Sheetal Devi aims to become the youngest woman from the country to win a gold at the Paralympics in Paris 2024. Her outstanding achievements led to World Archery naming her the Best Women's Para Archer of the Year for 2023.