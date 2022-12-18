topStoriesenglish
NewsFIFA
FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL 2022

SPOT-ON: Serena Williams' 'if I have a heart-attack' Tweet on FIFA World Cup Final

Fifa world cup final 2022: The game, with so many tiffs and trills, quite literally gave heart attacks to many viewers - and one was Tennis legend Serena Williams. William wrote: "Ok, if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SPOT-ON: Serena Williams' 'if I have a heart-attack' Tweet on FIFA World Cup Final

Fifa World 2022 Final Qatar: WHAT a game. WHAT-A-GAME.... WHATT_A_GAME - these were some common shouts on Twitter as Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France fought tooth and nails for the ultimate prize in the game on Football on December 18. The game, which looked like a one-sided affair in favour of Argentina a little past the half time, turned into an absolute thriller when Kylian Mbapp scored two goals in two minutes.

The Argentina fans across the globe were delivered an absolute shock, while France supporters felt as if they were daydreaming. What followed later was an absolute delight for every soccer fan on the planet. The game, with so many tiffs and trills, quite literally gave heart attacks to many viewers - and one was Tennis legend Serena Williams. William wrote: "Ok, if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup"

Well, the Twitter users couldn't agree more.

"Across the entire planet, it literally does not get better than this," a user wrote.

"I’m not watching the penalties, my heart can’t take the anxiety," said another.

"This is why it’s the most beautiful and most loved game."

Live Tv

fifa world cup final 2022FIFAFIFA 20222022 FIFA World CupSerena WilliamsKylian Mbapp Lionel Messi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?