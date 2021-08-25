India reports rise in daily new COVID-19 infections, 648 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: In an alarming sign, India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise in the daily cases of new coronavirus infections across the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India reported 37,593 new COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours. During this period, the country reported a total of 34,169 recoveries, the data showed.

The Health Ministry data further stated that the active COVID-19 cases in the country have increased to 3,22,327.

India reports 37,593 new #COVID19 cases, 34,169 recoveries and 648 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,25,12,366

Total recoveries: 3,17,54,281

Active cases: 3,22,327

Death toll: 4,35,758 Total vaccinated: 59,55,04,593 (61,90,930 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/8Et8NkUhBb — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

“The total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 3,25,12,366 and the death toll climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities,” according to the data updated at 8 AM.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, it said. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the Ministry said.

An increase of 2,776 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Live TV