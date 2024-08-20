Modi Govt Takes U-Turn On Lateral Entry Recruitment, Cancels UPSC Ad After Opposition Outcry

The Central Government on Tuesday asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to retract its recent advertisement for lateral entry positions in the bureaucracy. This move comes amidst a controversy regarding the reservation policy in the advertised roles.

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, reached out to UPSC Chairman Preeti Sudan, urging the cancellation of the advertisement to ensure that underrepresented communities are fairly included in government services.

Previously, on August 17, the UPSC announced the hiring of 45 individuals for the roles of joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries through lateral entry, which involves the recruitment of experts, including those from the private sector, into government departments.

The decision sparked objections from opposition parties, who argued that it infringed upon the reservation entitlements of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

In his correspondence, Singh emphasized that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintaining reservation in public employment is fundamental to the social justice framework, which is dedicated to rectifying historical wrongs and fostering inclusivity.

He pointed out that since these roles are considered specialized and are single-cadre posts, they currently do not accommodate reservation. Singh highlighted the necessity to reassess and amend this policy, aligning with the Prime Minister's commitment to social justice.

Singh firmly requested the UPSC to annul the lateral entry recruitment advertisement published on August 17, 2024.

He concluded by stating that taking such a step would mark a substantial progression towards achieving social justice and empowerment.