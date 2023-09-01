Success Story Of Naveen Srinivas: From Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya To Interactive TV Startup Ridaex

India is one of the leading startup nations in the world. Be it e-commerce, software or hardware, Indian startups have made a mark in the last one decade. In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Bengaluru-based Ridaex has impressed the industry since its inception in 2017. Ridaex, a smart TV brand, is the brainchild of Naveen Srinivas. Naveen founded the Ridaex with an aim to redefine television with its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability.

Naveen Srinivas completed his schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya - Kolar. He holds a degree in Master of Computer Applications and is pursuing Strategic Sales Management from IIM Indore. Before founding Ridaex, Naveen worked as a Network Security Analyst at Accenture. To set itself apart from others, Ridaex launched 'Future TV'. The 'Future TV' concept is rooted in the principles of being -Friendly, Usable, Timely Upgradable, and Reverse Engineered (FUTURE). Naveen highlighted that these televisions address many of the shortcomings present in current models, offering longevity and consistent upgradeability with high-end technology.

Ridaex aims to provide televisions that serve as more than just entertainment devices. These televisions incorporate the power of mini-computers within expansive screens, offering versatility for domestic, business, and industrial purposes. From webcam-mountable displays for online meetings to interactive screens for e-learning, Ridaex TVs are multipurpose devices.

Over the next three years, Ridaex plans to expand its presence across India through efficient distribution channels and service networks. The company's focus will also extend to connected home utility devices and motorsports, catering to evolving consumer demands. With Future TVs leading the way, Ridaex is making its mark as a pioneering force that's revolutionizing the way we experience television in India.