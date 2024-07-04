Success Story: The Incredible Journey of Namita Thapar as a Female Entrepreneur

Thapar’s travel started not in the boardroom meetings of Emcur , the family commerce she would afterward lead, but with a solid establishment in back after completing her tutoring in sharpening her aptitudes encouraged with an MBA from Duke University. Hapar made the choice to return to India and join Emcure . Whereas at first taking the part of chief budgetary officer, Thapar was not substantive with basically overseeing the numbers. Her aspiration and key vision drove her to take on a more multifaceted part. Supervising not a fair fund but too human assets and residential promoting. This broader encounter demonstrated essential in her future leadership.

Shark Tank:

Namita Thapar has been one of the investors on the show Shark tank. She as a female used her point of view in a very well mannered way. She's been consistently on the show for 3 seasons straight. The concept of the show is very unique. As startups come on the show and do the pitching to all the shares present there and on the basis of the pitch the shark makes the decision and asks a few more questions to get the clarity. Namita has done a great job by investing in many mindful businesses and supporting them throughout the journey. tHere was a social media boom also for her The way she used to communicate that I am out was the craze for the viewers.

Role Model For Buddig Female Entrepreneurs:

She and all the other female entrepreneurs who are giving their all to make their business a success are the real inspiration for all the womens out there. Who all want to do something for them and for their family. Independence is now the first priority of any female. Women are looking at her and realising that they can do it too.Sometime presenting the point of view becomes the challenge too . But as Namita Thapar breaking the stereotypes by ruling the business world as a female inspires many. Not just females, all the entrepreneurs are taking her as their inspiration.