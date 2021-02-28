Prabhas and Shruti Haasan ‘Salaar’ release date revealed!

New Delhi: Superstar Prabhas and actor Shruti Haasan starrer action movie ‘Salaar’ release date was announced on Sunday (February 28) Prabhas took to his Instagram account to share the latest poster of the movie along with its release date.

In the poster, the ‘Baahubali’ actor can be seen spotting a tough look in a black t shirt and jeans. Prabhas is also spotting a beard and wearing black shades. The background is also designed as dark and smokey.

‘Salaar’ is slated for a theatrical release on April 14, 2022. “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas!,” wrote Prabhas on his Instagram.

The movie is directed by ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel and is produced by Hombale Film.

Apart from ‘Salaar’, Prabhas has numerous projects in his kitty. Prabhas will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar directorial ‘Radhe Shyam’ along with Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. Prabhas will also be seen in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, in which actor Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Raavana. This movie will also mark Saif's debut in South Indian Film industry. ‘Adipurush’ is expected to release on August 11, 2022.

Prabhas will also be working with actor Deepika Padukone for the first time in Nag Ashwin's yet unnamed directorial. Bollywood legend, actor Amitabh Bachchan is also expected to play a vital role in the movie.