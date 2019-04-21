close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

7 dead, 10 injured in stampede at Tamil Nadu's Karupu Swamy temple, PM announces compensation

The tragedy took place at the 'Karupu Swamy' (a rural deity) temple in Muthiampalayam village.

7 dead, 10 injured in stampede at Tamil Nadu&#039;s Karupu Swamy temple, PM announces compensation
Representational picture of a temple in TN

CHENNAI: At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured due to a stampede during a local temple festival at Muthiampalayam village near Thuraiyur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

According to police, the tragedy occurred when hundreds of people gathered for the 'padikasu' (temple coin) distribution ceremony, held as part of annual 'Chithira Pournami' festival, at the 'Karupu Swamy' (a rural deity) temple in Muthiampalayam village.

Expressing shock and grief over the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

PM Modi tweeted that all possible assistance is being provided to the authorities to help those injured in the tragedy. 

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami too expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered a solatium of Rs one lakh each and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy occurred when the priest started distributing the coins and a section of devotees surged forward to collect them.

Seven people, including four women, died on the spot while ten others were seriously injured and have been hospitalised, they said.

Distribution of the coins is the main event of the festival, which draws a large number of devotees from in and around the village. 

Devotees believe keeping the temple coins at home in their cash box will bring prosperity.

A temple official, on condition of anonymity, said there was no effort to control the crowd nor was there enough security personnel to bring the situation under control.

District authorities said the matter was being looked into and action would be taken against those responsible for the mishap. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Tamil NaduTemple stampedeKaruppasamy templeMuthiampalayam
Next
Story

Dhinakaran elected AMMK general secretary, Sasikala to be president after 4-year prison stint

Must Watch

PT3M4S

BJP releases list of 7 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections