Chennai Customs seizes LSD stamps, ecstasy pills, crystals hidden in DVD-box worth 6 lakhs

Chennai: The Chennai Air Customs Department has seized LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, besides pills and crystals of MDMA commonly known as Ecstasy. In total, 131 MDMA pills, 14 grams of MDMA crystals and 25 LSD stamps valued at Rs 6 lakhs were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985 by Chennai Customs officials.

Two persons have also been detained in connection with this offence. Chennai Air Customs had detained two parcels from Netherlands, which were suspected to contain narcotic substances. On opening the first parcel, a DVD-box was found.

On further examination, a plastic pouch was found which contained 3 zip lock packs. 25 LSD stamps, 31 pink color MDMA pills and 6 grams of white crystal MDMA were found to be concealed in the ziplocks.

These pink-coloured pills embossed with the ‘Coca Cola’ logo contain around 200 mg of MDMA. The recovered LSD stamp variants are commonly known as ‘Bicycle Day’ or ‘Hofmann’, they have about 33 micrograms of LSD.

On examination, second parcel was found to contain 100 pink colour pills and 8 grams of white crystal, both suspected to be MDMA, a narcotics substance.

These pills are commonly known as ‘DHL-LKW’ are in shape of truck and contain 297 mg MDMA. These are the strongest pills seized till date. Anything above 120mg dosage of MDMA pills are said to be fatal.

“During recent times MDMA has been coming regularly in due to the lockdown and we have been seizing it. But it is for the first time that we are we are getting LSD stamps and this is our second seizure of MDMA crystals. LSD has come in the from of a big stamp and on closer observation it is found to contain 25 smaller stamps. Crystal is the purest form of MDMA and tablet is a mixture. A single gram of this MDMA Crystal is said to cost about 10,000Rs” Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner Customs said.

LSD is an extremely potent hallucinogen and its recreational dosage averages between 25 to 80 micrograms (mcg). Generally, LSD is soaked onto sheets of absorbent paper with colourful designs which are cut into small, individual dosage units in shape of stamps.

The parcels were addressed to two different persons in Chennai city. As a follow up action, searches were carried out at the addresses and two persons have been detained to ascertain their role in smuggling.

In terms of Ecstasy pills (MDMA) smuggling, during the last four weeks, more than six attempts have been thwarted at the Foreign post Office in the city. The parcels containing contraband arrived via foreign post from various locations in Europe including Netherlands, Germany, and the UK. Total of 1410 Ecstasy pills valued at Rs.42 lakhs have been seized under NDPS Act, 1985.