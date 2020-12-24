Chennai Metro: Trial run of 9 km-long northern line to begin today

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will start the trial runs of 9 km-long northern Chennai line between December 24 and 26. The CMRL is gearing up to open the stretch in January 2021. The line from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar is an extension of phase-1 corridor from Washermenpet to Airport via Anna Salai and has two underground and six elevated stations.

The CMRL will begin by operating a trolley carrying a frame of a metro train to check the schedule of dimensions – the distance between centre of the track and the nearest structure – along the route to ensure no structural obstructions during operation of trains for the trial.

This will be followed by operation of a diesel locomotive to check the alignment after which a metro train will be operated on manual mode. Finally, the officials will test the signalling system by operating trains on the route every day.

Any issues identified will be rectified before the commissioner of railway safety is invited for inspection and approval for the likely commissioning of the line by January-end, a CMRL official said.

This northern line will link localities like Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar with southern parts of the city via arterial Anna Salai. When operational, commuters can travel nearly 32km from Wimco Nagar to the airport in less than 90 minutes, a TOI report stated. Officials said they expect a rise in daily patronage by 30 per cent when the route is opened to public.

The elevated depot, spanning an area of 48,000 square metres, under construction at Wimco Nagar is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2021. The depot will have 11 stabling units to handle daily maintenance and minor repair work.

The depot is being built at a height of 12m so it can accommodate future development of a four-level parking area below it and a nearly 20-storey building above.

