Deepa and Jayakumar legal heirs to Jayalalithaa’s property, part of Poes Garden residence can be converted into memorial: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday recommended that late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai be used as the official residence and office of the Chief Minister, while a part of it can be used as a ‘memorial’.

The ruling from the High Court came days after state’s governor had promulgated an ordinance enabling the state government to take temporary possession of the residence and the jewels, books kept at the residence in order to convert it into a memorial dedicated to J Jayalalithaa.

The high court also stated that Deepa and Deepak Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, are legal heirs to the property.

The High Court also gave 8 week-time to the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to respond to the court's suggestion.

On May 22, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an ordinance empowering the state government to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence ‘Veda Nilayam’ to convert it into a memorial.

The residence is a sprawling bungalow measuring over 21000 sq ft and stands on ten grounds of prime real estate, at the heart of Chennai city.

A statement from the government said that, “the building “Veda Nilayam” including the movable items such as furniture, books, jewels are in a. State of disuse for more than three years. So, the government decided to transfer all the immovable and movable properties to the government for its upkeep until the acquisition process is complete”.

The ordinance enabled the State Government to establish “Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial foundation’ for making long term arrangements to convert Veda Nilayam as a memorial.

The foundation would be chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, besides the Minister for Information and Publicity, whereas government officials would assume the role of members while the Director of Information and Public relations would be the member Secretary.

The Foundation would take necessary steps to maintain the residence and take necessary steps for the maintenance, upkeep and safety of all movable properties therein.

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who had been elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister four times, died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai’s Apollo hospital on 5th December 2016, following over two months of hospitalization.

After her demise, there was a lot of controversy surrounding her property, as there were attempts being made by her acquaintance Sasikala to acquire the property. Besides her long term-aide Sasikala who had been living in the same residence, Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece, Deepak and Deepa also laid claim to the property on the premise that they were her only legal heirs.

After a power struggle within her party, the AIADMK, it was in August 2017 that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the residence of the late CM would be converted into a memorial and opened to the public.