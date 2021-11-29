Dollar Seshadri, renowned priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, dies of heart attack in Vishakapatnam

Tirupati: Senior priest of Lord Venkateswara temple P Seshadri, popularly known as 'Dollar Seshadri', passed away in the early hours of Monday. Seshadri (75), who was serving as the Officer-on Special Duty (OSD) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), had come to Visakhapatnam on Sunday to take part in Karthika Deepotsavam festivities.

Seshadri suffered a massive heart attack in the night. He breathed his last in the early hours of Monday. Pala Seshadri who retired on July 31, 2006, on superannuation, had been on an extension since then.

Dollar Seshadri had been in the service of Lord Venkateswara on Tirumala for the last 50 years.

His services had been extended many times in the past 15 years. He had excellent command over Agama Sastra dealing with temple rituals and administration and this made him serve in Lord Balaji temple even after his retirement on July 31, 2006.

TTD's additional executive officer Dharma Reddy expressed his condolences over his sudden demise. Reddy said that his death was a great loss for TTD. He further said that Seshadri had served the famous temple untill his last breath.

