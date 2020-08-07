Indian Coast Guard rescues 14 fishermen adrift on boat off Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 14 fishermen, whose boat was adrift at sea owing to a mechanical failure, off the Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu, in a coordinated search and rescue mission (SAR).

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 14 fishermen, whose boat was adrift at sea owing to a mechanical failure, off the Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu, in a coordinated search and rescue mission (SAR).

An Indian Coast guard ship in the region had undertaken the rescue mission after a merchant vessel MV Gas Ionian, that was passing by the stranded boat, had relayed the information to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai.

The fishing boat GN Sabari Vasan which had sailed out from Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin was dangerously drifting at sea since August 4 owing to the rough south-east monsoon weather. It was observed to have a machinery breakdown and a damaged propeller.

On August 5, ICGS Shaurya, which was in the region, towed the boat back to the safety of the Nagapattinam fishing harbour for repairs. The boat was adrift at sea, nearly 88 miles east of Nagapattinam.

The ICG has been issuing regular advisories to undertake fishing in groups, adhering to safe practices at sea. They also urge fishermen to carry adequate lifesaving and communication equipment on board.

