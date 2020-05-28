Lord Balaji Temple Trust to conduct TTD Board meeting via video-conference

Tirupati: The world-renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust, which manages the affairs of the world’s richest Lord Balaji Temple, has decided to conduct board meetings via "video-conferencing" due to national lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.

During the video meeting, the TTD board chairman YV Subbareddy and local special invites will join physically in Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan, while other board members from other states will join the meeting through video conference and TTD IT wing will make all arrangements.

From March 20, pilgrims were prevented from darshan in view of the government order to follow lockdown to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

In today's meeting, many important decisions, most importantly financial expenditure, will be taken up for discussion.

The Balaji temple management is also preparing itself for post-lockdown situation and what all precautions to be taken after that. TTD chairman YV Subbareddy will brief media after the meeting.

Meanwhile, outsourced employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staged protest near Alipiri Garuda Circle (entry gate to Tirumala) in Tirupati opposing the move to merge outsourcing employees into the purview of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for outsourced services (APCOS).

TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy's convoy was stopped by the protesters. While speaking to union leaders, Reddy said after discussions with concerned officials, the TTD will take this to Chief Minister’s notice for resolving the issue.