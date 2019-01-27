हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

#MaduraiThanksModi vs #TNWelcomesModi vs #GoBackModi: Twitter war over PM's visit

The visit has managed to create a buzz on social media with some thanking and some lashing out at the PM for his visit.

#MaduraiThanksModi vs #TNWelcomesModi vs #GoBackModi: Twitter war over PM&#039;s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu on Sunday amid a virtual war breaking out on Twitter over his trip. The hashtags #MaduraiThanksModi, #TNWelcomesModi and #GoBackModi have been trending ahead of his scheduled visit.

The Prime Minister is visiting Madurai to lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of Rajaji Medical College (Madurai), Thanjavur Medical College (Thanjavur) and Tirunelveli Medical College (Tirunelveli) as a part of upgradation projects of government medical colleges.

Under the hashtags #MaduraiThanksModi and #TNWelcomesModi, people thanked the PM for making AIIMS a reality.  

The posts under the hashtag #GoBackModi can see the outburst of the people over PM Modi not visiting cyclone Gaja-hit districts in Tamil Nadu in which lakhs had been rendered homeless.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has also planned a black flag demonstration against the visit. MDMK chief Vaiko had on Saturday said his party would stage the protest for 'ignoring' the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Vaiko though added that the demonstration was not against the AIIMS facility for which the foundation stone is being laid but but against the Modi government. He alleged that the Centre has neglected the state.

He added that the Centre giving permission to projects like neutrino, hydrocarbon, Mullaperiyar and Mekedatu will help develop economy, but lead to the destruction of Tamil Nadu.

