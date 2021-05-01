Passenger arrested at Chennai airport for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 57 lakhs in TV speakers

Chennai: Air Customs Officials in Chennai said that they intercepted Dubai returnee Mohamed Badurudeen, 23,of Nagapattinam, based on intelligence.

The passenger who arrived via Emirates flight EK-544 was frisked as he was found to be in a hurry and became nervous when called for questioning.

Besides his hand and check-in baggage, he was carrying a 55 inch LED TV which was taken up for examination.

On opening the rear panel of the TV, officials found two heavy black rectangular bars ingeniously concealed inside the speakers.

Two gold bars weighing 1.2kg, with a value of Rs57.75 lakhs was recovered from within and seized. The passenger was arrested.