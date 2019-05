Chennai: Police have arrested six persons for pelting stones at a camp held by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district.

"Six persons were taken into custody on Monday for pelting stones at the RSS camp," said a police official on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

According to him, the stone pelting happened early in the morning and the six were taken into custody the same day.