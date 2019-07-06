Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 merit list to be declared today at tnmedicalselection.org: How to check online

Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 merit list: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu is likely to release Tamil Nadu NEET 2019 merit list on Saturday on official website tnmedicalselection.org. Earlier reports suggested that the TN National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 merit list will be released on July 4, but was later postponed. Tamil Nadu-based candidates, who have applied for medical and dental colleges in the state, follow the steps below to view their TN NEET Merit List 2019.

Steps to check TN NEET 2019 merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.org

Step 2: Now, click on the NEET Merit List link given on the website

Step 3: Download the TN NEET merit list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the NEET 2019 result for admissions into medical and dental courses on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The results were declared on NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in. The results are also available at mcc.nic.in. The NEET 2019 was conducted by the NTA on May 5 and May 20.

