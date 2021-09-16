iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 get massive price cut after iPhone 13 launch, check new rates

New Delhi: Apple launched the latest iPhone 13 series on September 14, ending months of wait for the religious followers of the tech brand. However, with the launch, Apple has also cut the prices of smartphones from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 range, offering a wonderful opportunity to customers ready to comprise with previous-generation devices at bargain prices.

The latest prices of the iPhone 12 lineup, which includes iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, have been updated on Apple India’s website while third-party sellers such as Amazon and Flipkart are yet to update the prices.

Moreover, Apple appears to have removed some of the smartphones from its website, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the high end iPhones are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 12 new price

With the recent price cut, iPhone 12 is now retailing at Rs 65,900 for the 64GB storage variant while the 128 GB option is priced at Rs 70,900. The smartphone was launched at a price point of Rs 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant in October last year.

iPhone 12 mini new price

The price cut has also eased the prices of the iPhone 12 mini - the most affordable smartphone in the lineup. The new prices of the 64GB storage and 64GB storage variants of iPhone 13 are Rs 59,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 new price

The iPhone 11, which was launched in India in 2019 with a price tag of Rs 64,900, is now retailing at Rs 49,900 for the 64 GB variant. The 128 GB variant is now selling at Rs 54,900 with the price cut. The smartphone is available in several colour options including Purple, Green, White, Black, and Yellow, among others.