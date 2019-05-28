10th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled at Computex 2019

Taipei: Intel launched the new 10th Gen Intel Core processors and new details on Intel’s innovation program – code-named Project Athena at the at COMPUTEX 2019 in Taiwan. It has also launched the first-ever gaming processor with an all-core turbo of 5 GHz.

“No one wants to compromise; people want it all: battery life, performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors. Our job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and differentiated PCs, purpose built to what real people want. 10th Gen Intel Core processors – our most integrated CPU – and Project Athena are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

Intel said that the 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics bring broad-scale artificial intelligence (AI) to the PC for the first time. With approximately 5x accelerated AI performance1, approximately 2x graphics performance2 and nearly 3x faster wireless speeds3, these processors bring a new level of integration to power PC experiences for today and the future.

For gamers and enthusiasts, Intel announced the new special edition 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS, delivering 5 GHz all-core turbo, and Intel Performance Maximizer.

For professionals, Intel launches 9th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, bringing Intel Core i9 to the best-for-business platform for the first time.