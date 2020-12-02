15 best apps, games of 2020 on Apple App Store: Check out the full list

New Delhi: Apple on Wednesday announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners, naming 15 apps and games that proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier and more connected this year.

Apple said that these winners are notable for their "high quality, creative design, usability, and innovative technology".

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

Here is a list of 15 best apps, games of 2020 on Apple App Store

- iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella.

-iPad App of the Year: Zoom.

-Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits.

-Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+.

-Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel.

-iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo.

-iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.

-Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM.

Also read: Want five months of Apple Music for free? Here’s how you can get it

-Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury.

-Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7.

The following 5 are App Trend of the Year

-Shine

-Explain Everything Whiteboard

-Caribu

-Pokémon GO

-ShareTheMeal app