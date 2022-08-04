348 apps blocked for collecting, transmitting users' info: Govt

NewsTechnology
APPS BLOCKED IN INDIA

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The Government has blocked 348 apps.
  • Apps were transmitting the information in unauthorised manner.
  • Such data transmissions infringe the sovereignty and integrity of India, said minister.

New Delhi: Amid rising complaints against mobile apps, the Centre has identified and blocked 348 apps developed by various countries, including China, for allegedly collecting user information for profiling citizens and transmitting it overseas in an unauthorised manner, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified 348 mobile applications which were collecting users' information and transmitting it in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside the country for profiling. (Also Read: Microfinance borrowers' resilience behind MFI industry's turnaround post-COVID)

Based on the request from MHA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked those 348 mobile applications since such data transmissions infringe the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of the state," Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. (Also Read: Bullish on cloud gaming, Bluestacks CEO Rosen Sharma sees India among top five gaming countries)

These apps are developed by various countries including China, he added.

Apps Blocked in India

