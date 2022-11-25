43-inch Full HD smart TV under Rs 10,000; THIS Flipkart offer will blow your mind

43-inch smart TV under Rs 10,000: Are you planning to buy a smart television? If yes then this could be your best bet and time to get it at a cheaper discount. While offline and online stores are flooded with a variety of options for smart televisions, one can get the best deal on e-commerce platforms using differing offers and discounts. Nowadays, people prefer to have a smart TV at home as they can binge-watch web series and YouTube videos on the TV. If you are also planning to buy a similar TV, then this Flipkart deal will amaze you.

We are talking about Infinix Y1 Full HD 43-inch LED Smart Linux TV. The LED TV is priced at Rs 13,999 while the listing price is Rs 24,999. The TV comes with a 10-day replacement policy. So, if any issue crops up in the device, you can get it replaced within 10 days.

The LED smart TV supports apps like Prime Video and Youtube. It runs on the Linus Operating System and the full HD display resolution supports 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has a sound output of 20W and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Now, coming to the discounts on the Infinix Y1 Full HD 43-inch LED Smart Linux TV. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 2,000 using Citi Credit Card, ICICI Bank Credit Card, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Cards. This reduced the price to Rs 11,999. Over and above this, Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange discount of Rs 11,000. So if you have an old TV, you can put that on exchange. If we take into consideration the maximum exchange price of Rs 11,000, then the effective price would be around Rs 999 only. If you get Rs 2,000 discount on your old TV, then the effective price would be Rs 9,999.

Flipkart is also offering similar discounts on televisions from OnePlus, Realme and other brands.