5 Text-to-Speech Chrome Extensions You Should Try Now — Check

The work-life has now become much more comfortable thanks to Chrome extensions. These add-ons to the browser are made to improve your workflow and increase productivity. Today, there are several Chrome extensions that are available on the internet, which can be customised as per the wish of the user. One such addition to the list is the text-to-speech Chrome extension. This add-on allows the user to listen to the text while doing other activities. It is beneficial for people who face visual difficulties while reading content and who wish to reduce their screen time.

Text-to-speech is an easy-to-use Chrome extension that enables the user to listen to articles, modules, emails, web pages and other textual formats. You can also add to various applications like Google Docs, PowerPoint presentations, TXT files, and more. There are numerous TTS Chrome extensions which are available on the internet.

Here Are 5 Text-to-speech Chrome Extensions Available On The Internet:

1) Natural reader: This text-to-speech extension offers help the visually-impaired or dyslexic people who are unable to read without assistance. It converts any type of text files such as PDFs, ebooks, emails and others into speech. It also contains an immersive reader mode which helps the user listen to the content of the document without any distractions. It supports the voice in over 16 languages. You can buy the premium version of this extension to enjoy the other features of this add-on which includes changing reading speed and voice.

2) Speechify: This is a fully customisable text-to-speech extension for the users. You can adjust the pitch, voice and tone of the speaker as per your wish. It can also convert any type of textual file into speech. It also has an OCR functionality that allows the users to extract captions from the images in the form of speech. You can also save files and upload PDFs through this extension. It supports more than 50 languages.

3) Intelligent speaker: This extension supports over 20 languages and helps in converting textual files such as Google Docs, PDFs, ebooks and other uploaded files into speech. It also lets you sync your files to the podcast app so that you can listen to your articles while working. It also has a feature of breathing which makes the voice more natural.

4) Read aloud: This extension has access to over 40 languages and can convert any format of textual files into high-quality speeches. You can also read Amazon Kindle, E-books and Google Play Books through this extension. It also offers text-highlighting features. You can also buy the premium version for better voice quality.

5) Snap and read: It is present as a floating toolbar on laptops or desktops. Any user-selected text from Google Docs, PDF, E-Book and other formats can be converted to speech with the help of this extension. It supports different languages and adjusts the readability of the text in real time. It also supports the OCR screenshot reading.