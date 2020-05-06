5 useful Apps that will help you during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: From getting all the information related to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic to having access to online government services, from updates about what’s happening in your locality to busting your stress, here are the 5 apps that will help you during the lockdown.

Arogaya Setu

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, Arogaya setu helps identify possible coronavirus patients, COVID-19 hotspots and share necessary precautions. The app has four options: Your Status, Self-Assess, Covid-19 updates and e-pass which is an upcoming feature. Status tells the status if the person is infected or not. Self-Assess helps in doing self-diagnose by answering important questions. COVID-19 updates help you track the current cases across the country. It alerts the user about their proximity and interaction with the people and COVID-19 patients by using GPS and Bluetooth. The user can choose any language from 11 languages. Arogya Setu App is now a mandatory app which can be downloaded from Google play store and Apple play store.

UMANG

Developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD), UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services. It aims to provide major services offered by Central and State Government departments, Local bodies and other utility services from private organizations.

Simply Local

Simply Local, is India’s first decentralized community app to help government authorities and RWAs gain community control over the disease. Considering the high-density urban clusters and socio-economic characteristics of the country, the App is helping communities bridge the information gap required to fight Covid-19 in their respective societies and connects people so that they are apprised about the situation and prepared as per the situation.

IMumz

On the hand IMumz helps expecting mothers during the lockdown. The app host live AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions to address queries of pregnant women with the help of more than 100 experts including obstetricians, nutritionists, yoga and mental health experts. It aims to help women during a stressful time since it is difficult for them to go and consult doctors. The sessions are done with obstetricians, nutritional experts, mental health specialists, and others. During the lockdown, the app is receiving over 200 queries each day. All these are available free of charge.

Simply Yoga

Simply Yoga keeps it simple by offering a few routines and over 30 poses. You can choose from different sessions ranging from 20, 40, or 60-minute as you to the next level. It comes with clear audio and video instruction which makes it easy to understand. You can even integrate this app with your other health apps. Simply yoga is good for beginners and comes free of cost.