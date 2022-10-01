5G launch: Here's how, where, and when to watch a live stream, know 5G tariff plans in India

New Delhi: Today, India's 5G services will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The services will be introduced at the India Mobile Congress (IMC), which is now underway in New Delhi. Up until October 4, it will continue. "Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe" is the theme of this year's IMC event. The primary goal of the event is to promote innovative technology, especially indigenous ones.

High data speeds, reduced latency, and seamless coverage are all promised by 5G technology. According to reports, it will improve the network, spectrum, and energy efficiency.

How to watch a live stream?

Along with other well-known news stations, national public broadcaster Doordarshan is set to carry the event live. Those who are interested can follow the 5G live updates there. The sixth iteration of the India Mobile Congress will also be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At 10 a.m., the speech will start.

Which cities are getting 5G service first?

High data rates and expanded coverage will be provided by 5G technology, as was already mentioned. 13 Indian cities will initially receive 5G Internet services. Included in the list of cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi, three cellular providers, do not currently offer 5G tariff plans. But it is expected that the telecoms will introduce 5G rate options soon, given that 5G services will begin this year. Reliance Jio announced earlier this year that by Diwali this year, it would roll out 5G services in at least four cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Airtel too has 5G service introduction plans for this year.

Despite purchasing spectrum in 17 circles across the nation, Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom provider in India, has failed to announce its plans to roll out 5G services. The government's goal is to have 5G telecom services available throughout India within two years, according to Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who stated on Sunday that 5G telecom services in India will be offered very soon.

He continued by saying that India is preparing for the October 2018 launch of 5G services.