78th Independence Day: How To Buy National Flag Online On India Post; Check Cost

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 3.0: As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, BJP-led has once again rolled out the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 3.0. This campaign was launched two years ago to inspire all citizens to hoist the National Flag in their houses. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022.

Currently, India is abuzz with preparations for the grand celebration of freedom and unity. To make this celebration more happening, the Indian national flag is being sold in post offices across the nation as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 3.0. Notably, The flags are available on the India Post website from August 1 to August 13.

Adding further, PM Narendra Modi has actively endorsed this initiative, encouraging citizens to participate by changing their social media profile pictures to the tricolour and sharing selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

Cost Of India Flag:

The cost of the India flag is Rs 25 apiece, according to the India post website.

How To Buy Tricolour On India Post Website?

Step 1: Click on the link and register or click https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ProductDetails/Guest_productDetails

Step 2: Log in using your credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Products’ section, select ‘National Flag’, and add it to your cart, or click here.

Step 4: Choose ‘Buy Now’, re-enter your mobile number, and verify the OTP.

Step 5: Click on ‘Proceed to Payment’.

Step 6: Complete the payment of Rs 25 using your preferred method.