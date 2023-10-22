Aadhaar Card Biometric Lock: How To Safeguard Your Personal Information From Hackers Amid Threats Of Stealing

New Delhi: In today's digital age, securing your personal information is crucial. Aadhaar, India's unique identification system, contains sensitive data that needs safeguarding. Hackers are always on the lookout for opportunities to steal such information. If you always be worried for your personal information being stolen, then fear not.

Understanding the Threat: How Can Hackers Steal Aadhaar Information?

Hackers can attempt to steal your Aadhaar information through various means. Here's how they might do it:

Phishing Emails and Messages: Hackers may send deceptive emails or text messages pretending to be from official sources, tricking you into revealing your Aadhaar details.

Data Breaches: If an organization you've shared your Aadhaar details with experiences a data breach, your information could be exposed to cybercriminals.

Spyware and Malware: Malicious software can infect your device, allowing hackers to spy on your activities and access sensitive data.

Now, let's explore how you can protect your Aadhaar information.

Introducing Biometric Locking: Your Shield of Protection

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers a service called Biometric Locking/Unlocking. This service is designed to empower Aadhaar holders to secure their biometric data.

What is Biometric Locking?

Biometric Locking/Unlocking is a feature that allows you, as an Aadhaar holder, to lock and temporarily unlock your biometric data. This adds an extra layer of privacy and security to your Aadhaar information.

What Biometric Data Can You Lock?

You can lock three types of biometric data: fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition. When you lock these biometrics, no one, not even you, can use them for Aadhaar authentication.

The Power of Locked Biometrics

When your biometrics are locked, it means:

You cannot use your fingerprints, iris, or face for Aadhaar authentication.

No entity can perform biometric-based Aadhaar authentication for you.

After locking biometrics if a UID is used for invoking any of the Authentication services using a biometric modality (Fingerprint/Iris/Face) a specific error code '330' indicating biometrics are locked will be displayed and the entity will not be able to perform the biometric authentication.

Unlocking Your Biometrics

If you ever need to unlock your biometrics temporarily, you can do so through the UIDAI website, an enrollment center, an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK), or using m-Aadhaar. However, remember that you should only unlock it when necessary, as this is a safety feature.

Who Should Lock Their Biometrics?

Aadhaar holders with a registered mobile number are encouraged to use this service. By locking your biometrics, you strengthen the privacy and confidentiality of your biometric data.

In a world filled with digital threats, protecting your Aadhaar information is essential. Biometric Locking is a straightforward yet effective way to ensure the safety and security of your biometrics. By understanding its power and using it wisely, you can keep your Aadhaar data out of the reach of potential hackers.