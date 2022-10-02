Aadhaar card misused? Check how many SIM cards are issued against your name

In the digital age, we often share our Aadhaar cards with people for purposes like a bank loan or wifi connection or for other purposes. This has exposed us to a vulnerability where our Aadhaar cards might get misused and it might not come to our knowledge ever. What if someone used it for taking a loan? What if someone used your Aadhaar card to get issued a SIM card?

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had increased the number of mobile connections per person to 18 in 2018. It includes 9 SIMs for general mobile usage and the rest 9 for M2M (Machine to Machine) communications. In 2019, then the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had mandated linking all SIM cards to the Aadhaar number.

Amid concerns of unauthorised use of one’s Aadhaar number for issuance of mobile SIM cards, the Department of Telecommunication launched a website to help users find out how many mobile numbers are active on their name.

Follow these steps to find out active SIM cards issued against your Aadhaar card:

* Go to tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in portal

* Then enter your mobile number

* Click on 'Request OTP'

* Once you click on the 'Request OTP', it will lead you to the OTP panel

* Enter the OTP in the given box and then click on 'Validate'

* Now you can see mobile numbers/SIM cards issued against your name/Aadhaar

If you see any unknown number in the list, click on the left check box and report that number. You should also connect with the telecom service provider to get the number discontinued.