Accept WhatsApp privacy terms or you will lose access to THESE functions – Check out the list

New Delhi: WhatsApp has said that its users will have to accept the upcoming privacy policy or else they will lose access to some crucial functions. Although users will not immediately lose their accounts or face curtailed functionalities on the platform on May 15, but they will have to eventually go through limited functions if they fail to accept the new norms in the due course of time.

“For the last several weeks we've displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent,” a WhatsApp FAQs page said.

At that time, you’ll encounter limited functionality on WhatsApp until you accept the updates. This will not happen to all users at the same time, it added.

Here are the major functions you will not be able to access on your WhatsApp

You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls.



If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.



After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

You can export your chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of your account.

You can export your chats and download a report of your account on your own. If you need help downloading a report of your account or deleting your account, you can contact us here.

WhatsApp won’t delete your account if you don’t accept the update.

“Keep in mind that separately, our existing policy related to inactive users will apply. If you’d like to delete your account on Android, iPhone, or KaiOS, we hope you reconsider. Deleting your account is something we can’t reverse as it erases your message history, removes you from all of your WhatsApp groups, and deletes your WhatsApp backups,” WhatsApp said.