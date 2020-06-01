हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Acer

Acer announces new Swift 3 notebook in India

The notebook comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor with Radeon graphics. It also includes a max of 1TB SSD and up to 16GB RAM.

Acer announces new Swift 3 notebook in India

New Delhi: Acer India on Monday announced a latest addition to its thin and light notebook series with Acer Swift 3 at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

The notebook comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor with Radeon graphics. It also includes a max of 1TB SSD and up to 16GB RAM.

"The fact that Swift 3 weighs only 1.2 kg making it super portable, ideal for slipping in a bag and working on the go," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said in a statement.

Acer Swift 3 houses a narrow-bezel display, offering 82.73 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and 15.95 mm thin chassis.

It features Dual band WIFI-6 which aims to improve the average network throughout by up to 3 times and reduces latency up to 75 per cent compared to WiFi-5.

The device is equipped with Windows 10, Microsoft Office 2019, DTS Audio and micro-speaker distortion prevention for optimum sound experience.

The laptop supports Windows Hello through fingerprint readers for fast and secure logins. It has Wake on Voice (WoV) feature which enables users to activate Windows 10 with just their voice, even when the screen is off.

