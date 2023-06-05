Acer Aspire Vero Launched On World Environment Day — ‘Eco-Friendly’ Laptop Is Made Of 30% Recycled Material

To commemorate World Environment Day on June 5, technology giant Acer introduced its newest addition to the line-up of eco-friendly products — the Acer Aspire Vero (2023) laptop. Crafted with 30 percent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) material in its body and 50 percent PCR for its keycaps, this “green laptop” is available in two configurations. As a special offer, customers can now enjoy a discount of up to 19 percent when purchasing the laptop directly from the Acer website, and is being bundled with the Acer program that claims to plant one tree for every laptop purchased.

The entry-level variant, Acer Aspire Vero AV14-52P, features the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Originally priced at Rs 61,999, the laptop is currently available for Rs 49,999 on the Acer website. With 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a Gen4 NVMe SSD offering 16 Gb/s transfer speed, this laptop ensures efficient performance. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and includes MS Office Home and Student. The laptop weighs a mere 1.5 kg and boasts a 14” IPS display, supporting 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution with 300 nits of brightness, all presented on an Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop provides a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, alongside two USB 3.2 ports, one of which supports power-off charging. The laptop also includes a backlit keyboard and a T-Type HD web-camera that has 720p HD video resolution. The Aspire Vero supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity options.

For those seeking enhanced video capabilities and a more powerful processor, the higher-configuration Acer Aspire variant is equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Priced at Rs 71,999 but currently available for Rs 64,999 on the Acer website, this model offers an elevated experience to meet the demands of resource-intensive tasks.