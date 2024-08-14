Advertisement
ACER

Acer Launches Chromebook Plus 14 And 15 With Google Gemini AI: Check Specs, Price & More

The Chromebook Plus series will be available at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and popular retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart, and other multi-brand stores.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Acer Launches Chromebook Plus 14 And 15 With Google Gemini AI: Check Specs, Price & More Image Credit: Amazon

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics giant Acer introduced its new Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 16 laptops in India on August 14. These latest models come equipped with cutting-edge Google Gemini AI technology and offer users enhanced smart features. Equipped with Intel and AMD processors, these laptops aim to deliver solid performance for everyday tasks which makes it versatile option for different users.

Availability and Price

The Chromebook Plus series will be available at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and popular retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales, Amazon, Flipkart, and other multi-brand stores. Both the Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus 15 are priced starting at Rs 35,990.

What colour is the Acer Chromebook Plus series available in?

The Acer Chromebook Plus series comes in Steel Gray.

Specs: Connectivity, Durability, and Battery Life

The Chromebook Plus series ensures fast and reliable connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. For durability, Acer boasts that these models have passed military-grade tests for shock, drops, vibration, and extreme temperatures. In terms of battery life, the Chromebook Plus 14 offers up to 11 hours on a single charge, while the Chromebook Plus 15 lasts up to 10 hours.

Acer has designed these Chromebooks with features that cater to both professionals and students. They include AI-powered writing assistance, generative wallpapers, and AI backgrounds for video calls. Each model also comes with dual DTS speakers, two built-in microphones, and a Full HD webcam with noise reduction and HDR support.

Live Tv

