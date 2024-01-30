Acer Launches Swift Go 14 in India; Check Out Price And Specifications

New Delhi: Acer has introduced a refreshed version of its Swift Go 14 laptop in India featuring Intel's latest AI-backed Core Ultra processors with Neural Processing Units (NPUs) aimed at enhancing on-system AI functions.



The laptop part of the Intel Evo Edition platform comes up with faster charging, rapid wake capabilities, and other improvements. The North American variant, unveiled in December 2023, boasts a 2.8K OLED panel variant with 2,880 x 18,000 pixels.

Pricing and Availability:

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72T) is available in Pure Silver and is priced at Rs. 84,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU option while the Core Ultra 7 variant is listed at Rs. 99,990. Both configurations are exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart.

Features and Specifications:

-The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS LED touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400nits peak brightness.

-Processor options include Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, both paired with Intel Arc GPU.

-It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

-Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets offer a 47 percent performance boost over older models, thanks to integrated AI engines.

-Acer AlterView uses AI-generated depth maps for converting 2D images into animated wallpapers with 3D effects.

-The laptop features an Acer AI Zone tab for easy access to AI features and updates, along with compatibility with Microsoft Copilot for AI-related activities.

Enhanced Multimedia and Connectivity:

-The Swift Go 14 is equipped with a 1440p QHD webcam incorporating Acer's PurifiedVoice technology and Acer PurifiedView for an enhanced video conferencing experience.

-Supports Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity.

Battery and Portability:

-A three-cell 65W battery promises up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

-Supports 100W charging via a USB Type-C port.

-Weighs 1.32kg and measures 312.9mm x 217.9mm x 14.9mm.