Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop Launched In India With Intel's 14th Gen Processors; Check, Specs, Price
Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop India Launch: It is powered by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.
Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop India Launch: Taiwanese multinational Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India, equipped with Intel’s 14th-gen processors. This latest offering is designed to serve both gamers and content creators, delivering a balance between productivity and gaming performance.
The Acer Nitro V 16 comes in two configurations: the Nitro V 16 i5 and the Nitro V 16 i7. It is powered by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.
Acer Nitro V 16 Laptop Price In India And Availability
The Nitro V 16 i5 is priced at Rs 99,999, while the Nitro V 16 i7 is available for Rs 1,09,999. The laptop can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon, the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and offline retail outlets across India.
Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications
The laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and runs on Windows 11 Home. The gaming laptop is compatible with Windows Copilot and equipped with Acer TrueHarmony for enhanced audio.
The Nitro V 16 is available with Intel’s 14th Gen Core i7-14650HX and i5-14450HX processors, alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, making it ideal for both gaming and creative tasks.
Additional features include Acer Purified Voice technology, which offers AI-powered noise reduction through a 3-microphone array for superior voice clarity.
For connectivity, the laptop supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet ports, and Wi-Fi 6, providing seamless internet access and peripheral compatibility for a versatile user experience.
