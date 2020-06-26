Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 gaming notebook launched

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Acer announced new updates to four of its popular gaming notebooks – Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 7.

The notebook lines now include the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors for desktop-caliber performance that can be taken anywhere. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs deliver the performance needed to drive fast displays with high refresh rates for blur-free seamless visuals in even the most demanding of AAA games, Acer said

Predator Helios 700

The Predator Helios 700, featuring the iconic sliding HyperDrift keyboard, has been upgraded to include either an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs.

Additional high-performance updates include faster 2933 Hz memory (max 64 GB), an additional Thunderbolt 3 port (for a total of two) and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless and E3100G Ethernet).

Helios 700 comes with 17.3-inch 144 Hz FHD IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

Predator Helios 300

Predator Helios 300 is available with 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive.

Predator Triton 300

Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook has been refreshed to include a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display also features a 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB color space.

Nitro 7

Nitro 7 measures just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin and 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs), but still manages to pack in a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. It has up to three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 memory, Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

It comes with 15.6-inch non-glare FHD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response.