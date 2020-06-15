Acer Veriton N business PC launched in India at Rs 9,999

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Acer on Monday unveiled affordable Acer Veriton N series.

The Acer Veriton N series is priced starting at Rs 9,999 and will be available at Acer E-store and at over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India, the company said.

The PC is powered by latest Intel Dual Core/Quad-Core Processors paired with 4GB RAM expandable upto 8GB and a host of connectivity options it is designed for e-learning, Small-Medium Businesses and Enterprises to help them in digital transformation, the company said in a statement.

The new Acer Veriton N series comes with Microsoft Windows 10, WiFi b/g/n ac for wireless connectivity along with security and manageability features. It is an ultra-small form factor desktop with VESA mount which can fit behind a monitor easily saving space and giving a clean work desk.

“We are excited about the launch of the new Acer Veriton N series which is an affordable PC for meeting the rising demand of E-learning, Enterprises and Small Medium Business across all segments,” Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said.

Acer said, by expanding its line-up of affordable devices, Acer India will continue to support education, enterprise and Small Medium Businesses, as part of the education and work style transformation.

The PC supports up to two displays to maximize productivity, and 6 USB ports with at least 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 that provide high-speed data transfer and connectivity.