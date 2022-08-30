New Delhi: Gone are the days when hard copies of documents have too much importance, the PDF now plays an important role in all aspects of documentation. Be it office, home, work place, college or schools it is crucial everywhere. Portable Document Format (PDFs) have all the components which are in printed documents like one can view, explore, print, or send to another person.

Earlier anyone can access the PDFs but the rules have changed now. You can make a PDF document official. For this, you must sign in first. When you digitally sign a PDF document, you are endorsing its accuracy. While filling out any type of form, you need to upload the signature in some significant formats. Continue reading to know how to add your signature in PDF format. (Also Read: Wondering to translate images into text? Use Google Lens & translate --Here's how to do it in a few clicks)

Here’s the step-by-step guide to add your signature in PDF format:

- Open the PDF document format in Adobe Reader.

- In the right block, click on the 'Fill and Sign' option.

- Click on the 'Sign' icon in the Fill and Sign menu.

- Add your signature now.

- Click on the PDF option.

- You can resize, reshape, delete and drag your signature in the panel with the help of arrows key.

If you want to add your handwritten signature then you have to go to the draw, insert or type menu. Then follow the same process. One can also add a signature by scanning the image. You can get documents in many formats including JPEG, PNG, and many more.