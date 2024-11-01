After Apple iPhone 16, Indonesia Bans Google Phone Sales: Here’s Why

New Delhi: Google smartphones, including the popular Pixel series will no longer be available for sale in Indonesia due to new regulations mandating that at least 40 per cent of a device’s parts be locally sourced. This move follows a similar decision by Apple, which has halted the sale of the iPhone 16 for the same reason. As a result, consumers in Indonesia will miss out on these devices until manufacturers can meet the country's production requirements.

"We are pushing these rules so that there's fairness for all investors in Indonesia," said Febri Hendri Antoni Arief, spokesperson for the industry ministry, on Thursday. "Google's products have not adhered to the scheme we set, so they can't be sold here." He noted that consumers can still purchase Google Pixel phones from abroad, provided they pay the required taxes. He further mentioned that the country may consider deactivating phones that are sold illegally.

Companies have various options to comply with the ruling. For instance, different smartphone manufacturers established production facilities in Indonesia at different times: Samsung and Xiaomi invested in assembly plants, while Apple has focused on developer academies to enhance local expertise. These proactive steps enable them to meet local content requirements and maintain a presence in Indonesia's smartphone market.

Local content regulations are part of a wider industrial policy aimed at leveraging Indonesia's large consumer market to boost domestic economic growth. Violating these regulations can result in significant sales restrictions, making it difficult for local companies to compete effectively against foreign giants like Google and Apple.