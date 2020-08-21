After Google services, WhatsApp experiences global outage

New Delhi: After Google, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday evening experienced outages globally as users faced connection issues as well as could not send or receive messages in several parts of the world.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the issue was at the server side and did not "depend on WhatsApp version of network connection.

"WhatsApp is experiencing a partial outage for several users. It's not possible to use the service because the server is down. Note that some users might still be able to use the service," said the portal.

"It’s not possible to register a new WhatsApp account or to log in using an existing account for certain users," Wabetainfo said. As per some media reports the problems persisted till the early morning hours on Friday.

According to DownDetector, nearly 66 per cent WhatsApp users faced connect issues while 30 per cent were unable to send of receive messages.

WhatsApp was yet to report the problem.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Several Google services like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet suffered a massive outage globally, including in India.

Popular outage tracking portal Down Detector reported that user reports indicate Google is having problems since 1:16 AM EDT. Down Detector reported there was an outage with Google servers.Google responded to users, saying they were working on a fix to resolve the issue. Down Detector said nearly 62 per cent of the users reported problems with Gmail, being unable to send or receive emails.

The services were restored by evening. Those affected took to social media, reporting issues with opening attachments, failed logins and emails not landing in their inboxes.

The tech giant has apologised for the inconvenience, adding that system reliability is a top priority at Google.